Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Upped by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 2.44 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 17,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,911 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 87,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 33,664 shares to 177,913 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.