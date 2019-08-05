Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Gfs Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 983.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 5.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $10.3 during the last trading session, reaching $193.72. About 39.18 million shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares to 19,684 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,432 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).