Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped Schlumberger (SLB) Position; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Declined, Holder Wbi Investments Has Lowered Stake by $2.33 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 27,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,924 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 185,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.