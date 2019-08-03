Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Caxton Lifted Its Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) as Market Value Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 17,792 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

