Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Its Stake by $31.60 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 35,948 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 33,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 941,881 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 1.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 135,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,300 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,008 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt invested in 713 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2.17% or 26,408 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C has 414,168 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management Corp stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 42,839 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Corp holds 0.25% or 196,805 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 126.96M shares. Cutter Com Brokerage has 8,307 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,404 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,422 shares. 13,616 were reported by Johnson Fin Grp. American Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 1,716 shares. Canal Insurance invested in 3.98% or 83,000 shares. Agf Invests has 314,811 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability owns 327,621 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 4,694 shares. Fairfield Bush invested in 7,975 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or has invested 2.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,207 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7.27M shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fundx Invest Gp Limited accumulated 2,000 shares. Martin Tn holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,251 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 0.63% stake.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares to 380,616 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,172 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).