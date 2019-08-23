Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Valuation Declined, Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 76,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 33,142 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 109,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 2.11 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 1.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs, California-based fund reported 100 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 9,002 are held by Lincoln. Rampart Invest Mngmt Comm Lc invested in 10,350 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 0.02% or 26,044 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 19,303 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Va accumulated 32,913 shares. Haverford Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,880 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 5.06M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 377,453 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,426 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 3,291 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 77,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

