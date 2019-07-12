Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased by $501,012 Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 7.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 161,417 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,175 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.28% or 128,091 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 1.65% or 500,000 shares. 2.84M are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Iowa State Bank holds 28,113 shares. 96,293 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc owns 2.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 360,518 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company reported 98,625 shares. Washington Trust National Bank reported 9,227 shares stake. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 6.84M shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,093 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj has invested 1.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 7,525 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.32M for 39.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.