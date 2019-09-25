Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Stake by $781,697

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 1.26 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,849 shares to 1,934 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W/I by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

