Shareholder Becker Capital Management Raised Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position; First Quadrant LP Decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $344,776 as Market Valuation Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 118,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 123,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.90 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 63,325 shares to 494,060 shares, valued at $23.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,514 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,024 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Punch And Assoc Invest holds 0.23% or 101,801 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 10,601 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Capstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,265 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 61,046 are owned by Montgomery Invest Management. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ejf Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc owns 0.2% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,695 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 134,931 shares. Legal General Gp Public Lc accumulated 4.59M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 203,733 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,707 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 4,058 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 481 shares. Cap Lc accumulated 561 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.87M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.09% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest Mgmt owns 51,609 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 108,141 shares. Ironwood Limited Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 320 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 12,386 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Ltd Llc owns 46,032 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 43,408 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 56 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.