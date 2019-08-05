Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Upped Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding; Alliant Energy (LNT) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Its Stake by $9.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.62% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 2.62 million shares traded or 558.82% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 202,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.84 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.36 million shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 960,435 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Nomura Hldg invested in 0% or 17,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 70,000 shares stake. Washington Tru State Bank invested in 800 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 7,855 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 412 shares stake. Franklin stated it has 4.01 million shares. Grace White Ny stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Utah Retirement holds 44,569 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management reported 64,392 shares. 3.00 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Natl Bank Of America De owns 1.10 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 141,171 shares. 5,340 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,721 shares to 155,395 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 173,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,734 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Get An Even Better Deal On LNT Than Director Dunie Did – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.80 million activity. The insider CHEW LEWIS sold $2.21 million. JASPER N WILLIAM JR also sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. GOTCHER PETER C also sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold 100,000 shares worth $6.37 million. The insider TEVANIAN AVADIS sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.76 million are owned by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 1.46M shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Trigran Invs invested in 2.61% or 242,087 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). United Serv Automobile Association owns 10,013 shares. Jefferies has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Denali Advisors Lc owns 3,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis LP owns 119,229 shares. Cipher LP has 17,737 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Communications invested in 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 6,244 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 134,200 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,591 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.