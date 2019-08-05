Shareholder Beach Investment Management Raised Medtronic (MDT) Position; Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Benin Management Has Cut Position by $987,590

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 3.42 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

