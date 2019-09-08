Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Declined, Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed by $302,120 Its Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 10,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 14,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 529,113 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 111,068 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 106,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 11,045 shares to 12,495 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 27,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 0.06% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 15,405 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 14,211 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 330,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 205,886 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 182 shares. Primecap Ca accumulated 0.01% or 164,200 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 10.73M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 44,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 208,644 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 248 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,247 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co owns 629,145 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Public Limited Company by 2,947 shares to 29,680 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,170 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).