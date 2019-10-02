Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Middleton & Co Has Lowered Position by $410,352

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, up from 15,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $161.65. About 3.21 million shares traded or 24.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,044 shares to 116,681 shares, valued at $30.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 124 shares. Amer Registered Advisor owns 11,541 shares. Notis stated it has 11,600 shares. Bath Savings Com has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brookmont Capital Management reported 2.21% stake. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,808 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 171,820 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 17,101 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Grimes & reported 4,235 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 673 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs accumulated 1,129 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,304 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,850 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 112,538 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck’s (MRK) KEYTRUDA Now Approved in China for First-Line Treatment of Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC Whose Tumors Express PD-L1 – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.