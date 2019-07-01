Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Boosted Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position; Cibc World Markets Holds Holding in Charter Communications D Cl A (CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications Inc D Cl A (CHTR) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90M, up from 103,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Charter Communications Inc D Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $397.51. About 349,939 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECT TO COMMENCE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FIRST HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwr Charter High Sch for Arch, PA Rtg To ‘CCC+’ Fm ‘BB’; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 18/04/2018 – ClikiaTV Adds Go Flavor Go TV Channel to Its Leisure/Lifestyle Channel Group

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 58,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $262.59. About 1.12M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $395,827 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Fin Service Incorporated reported 17,500 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,487 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 292,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Na accumulated 11,946 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 47,443 shares. Meridian Counsel accumulated 850 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Ltd Llc accumulated 1.1% or 39,350 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc reported 16,870 shares stake. Tompkins Financial reported 9,970 shares. Kingfisher Ltd invested 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Wealth reported 1,077 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kbc Group Nv holds 46,326 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,947 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.18% or 21,000 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares to 541,652 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,969 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 232,859 shares to 418,271 shares, valued at $39.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,102 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.35% or 27,200 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Covey Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Another trade for 14,197 shares valued at $4.87M was made by Howard Kevin D on Monday, February 4. Bickham John sold 14,017 shares worth $4.78M. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75 million worth of stock.

