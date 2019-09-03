Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Upped O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Navient (NAVI) by $490,083

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 754.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $383.86. About 330,758 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 338,544 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 293,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 1.43 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Etf by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management reported 1,245 shares. 78,047 are owned by Ardevora Asset Llp. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,481 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 559 shares. Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.02% or 961 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 88,201 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cls Investments has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 340 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 15,145 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp reported 6,329 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 830 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 2,339 shares. Tower Research (Trc) has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,258 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Halcyon Management Lp owns 33,861 shares. Omers Administration invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 6.88M shares. Citadel Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.05% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 257,496 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 503,034 shares. Sterling Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 60,997 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1,261 shares stake. First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 74,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).