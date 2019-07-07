Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Boosted General Mls (GIS) Holding; Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined While Private Management Group Has Lowered Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.86M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 85,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,986 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, down from 706,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 4.75M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

