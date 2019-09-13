Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Increased Enbridge (ENB) Position; City Holding Company Maintains Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 69,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 625,148 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56 million, up from 555,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 1.74 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

City Holding Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,389 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 8,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,070 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 19,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,685 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.