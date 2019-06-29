Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Increased Its Stake by $572,880 as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6540.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 130,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,812 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 31,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38 million shares traded or 177.21% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,874 shares to 12,894 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,118 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,551 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,406 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

