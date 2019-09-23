Shareholder Bandera Partners Increased Ameresco (AMRC) Holding; Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Its Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 190,638 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.45M market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 342,442 shares traded or 224.38% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 22 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com has 15,890 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 256,925 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 117,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital invested in 0.06% or 4,500 shares. Trexquant LP owns 21,260 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.00M shares. Cardinal Cap invested in 10,715 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Quantbot Techs LP holds 1,700 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 14,641 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 5,194 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 357,238 were accumulated by Invesco.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92 million for 27.18 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.