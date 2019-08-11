Shareholder Banc Funds Co Lifted Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stake; Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Lifted Holding

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06 million, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 64,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 197,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 133,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 18,052 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Incorporated has 79,241 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Qci Asset New York reported 102,662 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 56,071 shares. City Holdg invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hallmark Capital Inc owns 3,424 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 217,105 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Artisan Limited Partnership invested in 165,022 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,555 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Sb Invests reported 1,490 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs owns 20,185 shares. 109,711 are owned by Friess Associates Llc. 5,065 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advsr Lp.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 47,593 shares to 34,274 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,129 shares, and cut its stake in Orange County Bancorp (OCBI).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.33 million activity. $1.07M worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C..