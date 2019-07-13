Shareholder Banbury Partners Raised Servicenow (NOW) Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Avalon Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 44,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.75M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 860,477 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank Ont (NYSE:TD) by 17,257 shares to 264,797 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,073 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 2.84M shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl has invested 1.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 315,400 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 17,364 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na reported 116,819 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt accumulated 7,116 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Colony Grp Lc has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpha Cubed Lc stated it has 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 38,508 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lesa Sroufe And Company owns 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,131 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Webster Bank N A accumulated 81,400 shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 43,520 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.6% or 730,700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,338 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 149 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 54,890 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp holds 0.12% or 137,992 shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt LP owns 350,000 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 216 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate L P, a New York-based fund reported 183,900 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 579,190 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 0.07% stake. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 29,856 shares stake. Atria Invests invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

