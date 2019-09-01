Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Boosted Workday (WDAY) Stake; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Its Stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by $310,868 as Shares Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,644 are held by Amp Cap. Stifel Fincl Corp has 10,650 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,400 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd reported 6,253 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 2,736 shares. 10,125 are owned by Spirit Of America. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,210 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 504,091 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,951 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc, Texas-based fund reported 1,462 shares. Fincl Consulate owns 1,078 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 16,261 shares in its portfolio. Shelton holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,403 shares. Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Buy This Tech Stock Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley holds 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 12,756 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,433 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 2,035 shares. Northstar Asset Lc owns 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,051 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grassi Inv Management has 23,050 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP owns 78,301 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,313 shares. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 2,212 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lafayette Invs, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Pacifica Cap Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.97% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,438 shares. Rockland Tru holds 6,169 shares.