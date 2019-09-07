Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Lifted Sysco (SYY) Position; Granite Investment Partners Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $993,520; Market Value Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 10619.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.75 million, up from 11,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 5,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 54,324 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, down from 59,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 81,355 shares to 10,527 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,241 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Wtr Res Inc by 36,066 shares to 77,156 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

