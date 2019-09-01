Shareholder Ballentine Partners Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Carmax (KMX) Stake Lifted by Asset Management Advisors Llc

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.08M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 33,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 120,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 87,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 16,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 14,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 108 were reported by Synovus. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 209,088 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2.86 million shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 0.01% or 121 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,468 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,136 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 90 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,748 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 4,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,698 shares.

