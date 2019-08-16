Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Lifted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Decreased Holding

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 317,311 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.27. About 715,393 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 280.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares to 425,209 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability holds 171,175 shares. Andra Ap holds 23,400 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L And S Advisors Inc invested in 0.58% or 17,442 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,757 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 87,059 shares. Hrt Financial Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 27,270 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,990 shares. Pier Cap owns 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,142 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 1.61% or 66,323 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).