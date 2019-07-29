Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lifted Moody’s (MCO) Position; Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Stock Price Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $203.06. About 133,554 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FULL IMPACT OF U.S. TARIFFS WILL DEPEND ON WHETHER THEY ARE FOLLOWED BY A SERIES OF SIMILAR ACTIONS BY OTHER MAJOR ECONOMIES; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Fingrid’s Ratings To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS REDEXIS’ Baa3 RATING; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To City Of Ivins, Ut; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KANSAI URBAN BANKING TO A2, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba3 To Plastipak’s New Repriced Term Loan B And The Revolver; B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time A3 Senior Unsecured Rating To Salesforce.Com; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 04, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aaa.Mx Citibanamex’s Certificados Bursátiles Bancarios; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Korea Western Power’s Usd Mtn Drawdown

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 565,554 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Golar LNG (GLNG) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited To Spin-Off Its Shipping Business – Forbes” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar sees bullish LNG shipping market in 2019-20 despite current volatility – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG: Interesting Results, Possible Spin-Off, Great Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “LNG ‘Problem Child’ Dynagas Partners Is Still Problematic – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,033 were accumulated by Echo Street Ltd Liability Com. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Intl Investors holds 0.39% or 5.00M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.02% stake. Comm National Bank reported 4,003 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 84,021 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc accumulated 969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,176 are held by United Asset Strategies Incorporated. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 5,999 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,036 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd holds 2.27% or 473,991 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Covington Capital Management holds 1,500 shares. California-based Bancorp Of The West has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rampart Lc has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).