Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Brunswick (BC) Holding; Crow Point Partners Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $349,160; Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.28. About 708,091 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 94,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 375,671 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Management Lc holds 0.16% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Us Natl Bank De invested in 109,652 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 64,626 are held by Raymond James Assoc. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated owns 2.50M shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership reported 1.81M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 23,078 shares. 22,415 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. American Century Inc holds 443,237 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 6,479 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 73,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. 90,909 shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, worth $7.17 million. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23M.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,270 shares to 227,450 shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,060 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

