Shareholder Avalon Advisors Raised Metlife (MET) Stake; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Valuation Rose While Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 87.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 249,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 533,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.48M, up from 283,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 710,423 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,259 shares to 198,938 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 93,513 shares to 1,328 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 72,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,572 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).