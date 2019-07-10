Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Cut Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 13,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,271 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 69,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,481 shares. Mengis Cap accumulated 17,730 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 6,754 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La has invested 0.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 387,831 shares. Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). accumulated 791,734 shares. Tower Bridge holds 185,606 shares. Whitnell And Company owns 53,591 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc owns 33,575 shares. Advsr Lc stated it has 24,293 shares. Haverford Tru Commerce owns 1.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.53 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com accumulated 31,483 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.48% or 127,875 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares to 5,086 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Centerbridge Would Buy Magellan Health â€” and Keep It – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares to 120,286 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,924 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancshares Of The West invested in 10,788 shares. Newbrook Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 6.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 285,664 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 105,520 shares. Park National Oh reported 37,738 shares. Essex has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 278,484 shares. Farmers Tru Co reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 891,754 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,791 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 52,437 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.03% or 7,590 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 5.18% or 80,040 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 269,262 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.