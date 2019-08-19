Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Holding by $9.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.32 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 49,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 132,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21M, up from 82,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 9.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares to 438,649 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares to 313,740 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Wants More Hollywood Hits After Oscar Win – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.