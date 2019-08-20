Shareholder Atria Investments Has Increased Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $838,032

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,547 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 18,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 2.24M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 620,745 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Citi investor conference – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs owns 13,650 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,973 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,526 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.41% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 410,326 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Advsrs Capital Lc reported 31,528 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hilltop owns 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,757 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,736 shares. Garde Capital Inc owns 5,648 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,522 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv owns 10,779 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Aspen Inv stated it has 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Heathbridge Capital Mgmt invested 5.91% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3.08M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 3,057 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).