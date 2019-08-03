Shareholder Atria Investments Boosted Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Stock Declined While Leucadia National Trimmed Its Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 138.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 14,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 24,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 430,816 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 211,590 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc holds 0.11% or 18,140 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Arrowstreet LP owns 136,783 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 415,791 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Colony Gp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,177 shares. 3.98M were reported by Waddell Reed Fincl Inc. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,100 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 51,301 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 196,068 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 6,296 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,156 shares to 12,163 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,942 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy, breezy earnings beat for Covergirl parent company Coty – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sensient Announces Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM, Michelin to Bring Airless Tires to Cars by 2024 – Yahoo News” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Call Trading Picks Up During SHOP Stock’s Sprint to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.