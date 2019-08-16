Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted South St (SSB) Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Boosted Its Stake by $4.72 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13363.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 35,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 3.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 17,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 607,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55M, up from 590,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 90,008 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5.51M shares. Wallace Mngmt reported 2.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Trust Na has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 1.08% stake. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 46,009 shares. Paw Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc reported 0.58% stake. Hyman Charles D owns 279,517 shares. Comm State Bank reported 1.83% stake. Phocas Fincl Corp has 12,517 shares. Papp L Roy & reported 103,859 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 67,587 shares. Boys Arnold And Com holds 1.5% or 71,661 shares in its portfolio.

