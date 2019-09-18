Shareholder Atika Capital Management Lifted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake; As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $6.68 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 92,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 148,337 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 76,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 990,862 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55 million, up from 914,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 176,687 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. The insider Barry Richard bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5.