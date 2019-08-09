Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Lifted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding; Family Capital Trust Co Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $5.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.94. About 1.64 million shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). California Employees Retirement System has 402,005 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Co has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 2,627 shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.36% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 191 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% or 167 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 27,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 659,580 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 6,211 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 0.02% or 3,310 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $33.10 million activity. Another trade for 32,956 shares valued at $5.94 million was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million. Sachdev Amit also sold $6.32M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

