Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake by $518,232 as Stock Price Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 153,776 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02M, up from 150,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.45M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 60,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 419,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 359,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.68M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 8,381 shares. 57,243 were accumulated by Savant Cap Limited. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.46% stake. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,025 shares. State Street Corp reported 115.04 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 34,819 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Management Co holds 0.62% or 21,283 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% or 30,669 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 382,642 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 32,982 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 3.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.68 million shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,300 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Com has 3,808 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning stated it has 81,189 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,910 shares to 130,191 shares, valued at $153.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 38,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,160 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,009 shares. Baxter Bros invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California Employees Retirement accumulated 1% or 5.19M shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,416 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Central Asset Invs & Mgmt (Hk) Limited holds 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,900 shares. Dudley And Shanley Incorporated stated it has 25,599 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,400 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 69,503 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 24,719 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 38,629 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 265,893 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,725 shares.

