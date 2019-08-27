Shareholder Asset Management Advisors Has Upped Carmax (KMX) Holding; Hodges Capital Management Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 115,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 109,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 2.59M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.62. About 88,590 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 17,078 are owned by Trust Of Oklahoma. Horseman Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zevin Asset Lc has 60,708 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.75% stake. Sun Life Fin holds 0.09% or 7,646 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company owns 13,757 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 14,748 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp has 2.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 201,304 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Inc owns 377,235 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 11,291 shares. Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated has 2.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 111,072 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD Drops On Mixed Quarter, Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc Cl A by 194,185 shares to 203,665 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 27,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 32,660 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 14,215 shares. Junto Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.47% or 367,384 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,086 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 3,669 are held by Conning. 17,827 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Corp. Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Boston holds 32,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 83,078 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,288 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In invested in 0.42% or 115,838 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt invested in 337,350 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 72,385 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.