Shareholder Aspiriant Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Its Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 344,881 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 06/03/2018 – West Announces Results of Wireless 9-1-1 Location Trial with Google; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF VOYA INSURANCE AND ANNUITY’S A2 RATING FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 2.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,399 shares to 94,781 shares, valued at $26.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 105,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,266 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corp owns 6,288 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 519,630 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 742,385 shares. 506,274 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company. Smithfield Tru Co has 80,495 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 139,750 shares. Godsey Gibb, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,316 shares. Philadelphia Co stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 36,383 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Light Asset Mgmt holds 2,161 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported 13.00M shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13.58M shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Lc holds 18,313 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CEC Entertainment, Inc. And Leo Holdings Corp. Announce Termination Of Business Combination Agreement – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.