Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Stockbridge Partners Has Decreased Stake in Realpage (RP) by $4.50 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.45 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 216,539 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 2.88M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 6,600 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership owns 116,554 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 4.42M are held by Df Dent &. Marietta Investment Partners Llc reported 49,264 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 87,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perkins Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 23,576 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 58,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 4.22M shares. Prudential has 526,458 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Exane Derivatives invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 116,590 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 205,720 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Teekay Offshore, Philip Morris, Geron, Acadia Pharma – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Great Places to Retire in the Midwest 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 364,071 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $104.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $300.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 49.20 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Communication Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 378,918 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,719 shares. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,774 shares. Century holds 0.12% or 1.99 million shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. 1.63 million were accumulated by King Luther. Invesco holds 1.86M shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has invested 0.44% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Manhattan accumulated 4,200 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 3,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd owns 16,750 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 499,962 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 148,000 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,918 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake.