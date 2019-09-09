Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Increased Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Stake in Caredx (CDNA) as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 567,059 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Management owns 120,290 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability holds 7.52% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 52,675 shares. 44,589 are owned by G2 Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,552 were accumulated by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). American Century holds 0% or 87,512 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 90,500 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 61,754 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 282,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 219,711 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 240,120 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Inv Co Inc accumulated 1.77% or 286,002 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).