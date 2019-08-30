Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; New Amsterdam Partners Has Boosted Petmed Express (PETS) Position by $1.24 Million; Market Value Declined

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 206,370 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed

