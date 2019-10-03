Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Upped Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fulton Bank Decreased Its Stake by $413,386

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, down from 62,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 3.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.33. About 306,548 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Fds by 31,564 shares to 247,008 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 9,800 shares to 487,748 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 71,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).