Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Plancorp Raised Its Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 8.53M shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 109,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.00M, up from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 469,919 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 2.47M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 846,835 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,650 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,204 shares. Pnc Fin holds 0% or 143,524 shares. Victory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 740,494 are held by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.33% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 32,494 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Llc. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 34,372 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1.93M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,512 shares to 1,978 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,324 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 40,306 shares to 329,775 shares, valued at $57.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,565 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Shares for $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80 are owned by Smithfield Trust Co. Johnson Fincl Group holds 0% or 359 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.38% or 72,991 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 64,364 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 85,843 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 28,621 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic reported 535,316 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 360,706 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 363 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.03% or 14,048 shares. First Wilshire Securities has 3.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 336,340 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc.