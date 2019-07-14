Shareholder Aristeia Capital Has Upped Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake; Select Equity Group LP Increased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 448,508 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 billion, up from 133,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Friess Ltd Com holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 355,732 shares. Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 28,782 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. King Wealth owns 4,612 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 22,000 shares. Zevin Asset Limited reported 3.43% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 98,057 shares stake. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 0.01% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning invested in 500 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.4% or 1.22M shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 0.84% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Churchill reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 34,494 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 157,398 shares to 969,196 shares, valued at $292.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 585,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 175,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 120,112 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,800 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. 95,634 are owned by Parametric Associate Lc. Thornburg Investment owns 88,288 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 200 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Lc. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 160,800 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 14,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.