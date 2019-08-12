Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Upped Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding; As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined, Bp Wealth Management Has Decreased by $326,246 Its Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 1.51M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,962 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 17,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 872,612 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Data Breach Sparks Bearish Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct invested 3.63% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 74,587 shares or 2.99% of the stock. 18,758 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 80,680 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 2.97M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,701 shares. 3,980 were accumulated by St Germain D J Company Inc. 683 Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% or 246,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Asset Strategies Incorporated accumulated 19,383 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.24% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 17,927 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com holds 50,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco invested in 0.3% or 1,900 shares. First Western Capital Com holds 4.12% or 1,835 shares. Guyasuta Invest has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.22% stake. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Horizon holds 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 14,427 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 17,700 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group Inc owns 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,208 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 189,804 shares. Rampart Management Communications Lc stated it has 8,728 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 3,486 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadence Bancorp Na holds 2,460 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.