Shareholder Argent Trust Company Lifted Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (GSK) Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Holding by $781,218 as Stock Price Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (GSK) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 58,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.31M shares traded or 78.54% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 19/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – LANDMARK IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Adjusted Op Pft GBP1.92B; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO to Retire in May 2019; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Will Continue to Review Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Nv holds 0.22% or 21,503 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 4,082 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt reported 922 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,526 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ajo LP stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited holds 103,800 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1.48% or 78,005 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assoc Inc has 1.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,787 shares. 18,829 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc. Leisure Management, California-based fund reported 11,040 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 9,601 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp invested in 19,230 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Adirondack Company accumulated 1.3% or 13,801 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares to 100,491 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,085 shares to 8,190 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,006 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).