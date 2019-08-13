Shareholder Archon Partners Increased Servicenow (NOW) Holding; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Welch Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $5.18 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 1.06 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.45. About 96,626 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miles Inc has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,448 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Eck Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,816 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited owns 122,267 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.03% or 4,795 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest has 36 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,105 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 3.83 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Division has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Management Communications invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Consolidated Gru Ltd Llc holds 2.29% or 73,742 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Company owns 175,504 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Piedmont Investment Inc holds 12,966 shares. Checchi Advisers, California-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Llc accumulated 460,638 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Virginia-based Davenport & Company Lc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiera Corporation invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 3,190 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.03% or 1,170 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.09% or 38,609 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 102,078 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 3,206 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 28,513 shares.