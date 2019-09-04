Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Upped Kemet (KEM) Holding; Target (TGT) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Stake by $1.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 90,993 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 19,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 55,472 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 36,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 413,420 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 49,847 shares to 115,743 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,914 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

