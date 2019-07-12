Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Raised Kemet (KEM) Holding; As Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Stock Price Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Stake by $2.49 Million

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 15,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,887 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.87M, up from 382,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $186.08. About 1.24 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 1.47 million shares traded or 45.38% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $542,410 activity. Shares for $60,016 were sold by Assaf Ronald James. 11,998 shares were sold by PAUL ROBERT G, worth $223,229 on Wednesday, February 6. $199,515 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Announces Additional Customer-Financed Capacity Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Leadership Transition NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KEMET Corporation Is Falling Off A Cliff – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET to Announce Scholarship Winner of the Business Intelligence Analytics Competition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc holds 1,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 281 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 21,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Pnc Finance Services holds 0% or 5,502 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 60,507 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny reported 0.02% stake. Aviance Management Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 9,964 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 108,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 606,284 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 207,519 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 127,045 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Estee Lauder: Analysts Mostly Bullish On Q2 Results, Despite Weak Guidance – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,343 shares to 183,641 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 8,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,361 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc Com.