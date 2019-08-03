Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Pbf Energy (PBF) Position; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $1.58 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 152,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.05 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.52M shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33M shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.63M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 148,564 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs reported 54,474 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 9,665 shares. Shayne Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Motco has invested 0.4% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 0.04% or 8,626 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 380,673 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 6,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Community Tru & Co reported 14,175 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.64 million shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 1.05% or 118,521 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv holds 0% or 9,029 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 12.10 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Scout Invests holds 0.28% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 432,886 shares. Hartford Management holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 174,640 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 4.24M shares. Geode Capital Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 81,374 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,845 shares. Growth Lp owns 270,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 7.69 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.01M shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Lc has 0.06% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Shouldn’t Be Your First Choice Among Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 63,956 shares to 965,216 shares, valued at $135.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,183 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).